Hanna Cavinder and Carson Beck’s relationship is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. What started as a seemingly solid pairing between the influencer and Miami quarterback has turned into a full-blown breakup rumor after Beck allegedly got caught sending Snapchat messages to another woman—while on vacation with Cavinder.

Why Did Carson Beck and Hanna Cavinder Break Up?

This dude Carson Beck really allegedly did some dumb sh*t on Snapchat AGAIN 😭 pic.twitter.com/Qqo3I31OIE — betr (@betr) March 12, 2025

College football star, Beck and Cavinder were reportedly on a trip together when Beck decided to hit up another woman on Snapchat. The details of the messages haven’t been fully exposed, but they were enough to set off alarms. A video surfaced online suggesting Beck was actively messaging someone else while still with Cavinder, and once that hit social media, things spiraled fast.

How Did Carson Beck Get Caught Cheating?

The exact way Beck’s messages got out isn’t confirmed, but the leading theory is that either the woman he was messaging leaked them or someone close to the situation exposed him. Screenshots or screen recordings likely played a role, and once they went public, Cavinder’s reaction spoke volumes.

What Hanna Cavinder Said About Carson Beck and the Breakup

Cavinder didn’t issue a statement, but her actions were loud enough:

She unfollowed Beck on Instagram.

She deleted all their pictures together.

She hasn’t addressed the situation publicly but clearly distanced herself.

Meanwhile, Beck put his Instagram account on private but still follows her. Whether that’s damage control or an attempt to patch things up is unclear.

Did Hanna Cavinder Influence Carson Beck’s Transfer to Miami?

The two made their relationship public in 2024, with Beck confirming it in an ESPN interview. When Beck transferred from Georgia to Miami in early 2025, some speculated Cavinder played a role in the decision. She denied it, saying it was strictly about football.

Are Carson Beck and Hanna Cavinder Still Together?

Neither has spoken publicly, but Cavinder’s moves suggest she’s done. Beck, on the other hand, hasn’t made any public attempts to explain or deny the situation. Whether this is the end or just another social media-fueled mess remains to be seen.