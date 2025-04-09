Cavaliers Clinch East No. 1 Seed With Win Over Bulls

The Cleveland Cavaliers have clinched the East’s top seed with a 135-113 win over the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night.

Darius Garland led the way with 28 points and five assists including six three-pointers. Evan Mobley had a tremendous all-round game with 21 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block. He also knocked down three triples.

Donovan Mitchell did not play after spraining his left ankle against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. The injury is not considered serious but the Cavs may continue to sit him out of an abundance of caution.

The Cavs are now 63-16, four games ahead of the Boston Celtics in second. The Celtics picked up an overtime 119-117 win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 65-14 after a win over the Los Angeles Lakers and so the Cavs will need some help to try and secure home court advantage throughout the playoffs.

Banner Year For Cavs

This is shaping up to be the greatest year in Cavs franchise history not including LeBron James’ tenure.

Multiple records have been set including the longest win streak in franchise history. The team has steamrolled through the season like a well-oiled machine and will be heavily favored to at least reach the East Finals.

The Celtics are the team to beat as long as they are defending champions but the Cavs have shown they have what it takes to possibly dethrone them.

Boston may have their work cut out for them if they do indeed reach the East Finals, knowing they’ll possibly have to reckon with a Knicks team that can give them a run for their money. That was evidenced by the great overtime battle on Tuesday.

Load Management For Mitchell?

It very much sounds like Mitchell will be handled with kid gloves the rest of the way.

“We got to think about ourselves at the end of the day,” Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson said. “What’s going to prepare us best, you know, starting the playoffs, is it play all the game? Keep your rhythm, is it maybe one game? I think there are various options on the table. I do want to make sure the guys that are nicked up, we got a few guys with just some bumps and bruises.

“We have to really think hard about what we want to do.”

Mitchell has already played in 71 games this season, so there’s no risk of being ineligible for end-of-season awards.