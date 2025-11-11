Cavaliers’ Darius Garland Exits OT Loss To Heat After Reinjuring Toe

Darius Garland left the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 140-138 overtime loss to the Miami Heat during the third quarter Monday night after reinjuring the left big toe injury that required offseason surgery.

“Yeah, I haven’t gotten an update yet,” Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson told reporters after the game. “Obviously couldn’t continue, took a fall there and tried to come back. So we’ll get an update here soon.

“You know, we talked about it. Talked about it with medical, and Darius, he wanted to give it another try. And then went back at it and then just couldn’t continue.”

Darius Garland Underwent Offseason Surgery On Toe

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, it has been confirmed that it was an aggravation of the same injury that forced Garland to have surgery in June.

Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell noted Garland was in “good spirits,” and the team is reportedly “holding its breath” while awaiting a further update.

After the foul towards the end of the first half, Darius Garland can be seen limping/favoring at different points afterwards into the 3rd quarter pic.twitter.com/HgExLWYrTi — Dylan🔮🦃 (@dillybar2145__) November 11, 2025



Garland’s re-injury is already sparking questions about whether the Cavs brought their former first-rounder back to game action too early, despite Garland passing every test in his rehabilitation process.

Per Cleveland.com, Garland successfully cleared all phases of his extensive rehabilitative program, and game action was the final step to see how the toe would respond to high-level intensity.

Garland Suffered Toe Injury Last Season

Last season, Garland was named an All-Star for the second time of his career after averaging 20.6 points and 6.7 assists per game in helping lead the Cavaliers to the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Garland, 25, began dealing with the toe injury in March, sat out four playoff games, and was nonproductive when he came back for Cleveland’s final three games of its second-round loss to the Indiana Pacers.

He missed the Cavs’ first seven games this season while ramping up toward a return, then averaged 14 points in his first two appearances against the Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards.

Garland had 11 points on 2-for-9 shooting in 19 minutes against the Heat on Monday.