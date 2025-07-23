Cavaliers’ Dean Wade On Trade Block Amid Mavs Rumors

The Cleveland Cavaliers are facing an expensive luxury tax bill next season. They could be on the hook for an estimated $141 million, per Spotrac. Therefore, Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman could be exploring ways to reduce the current payroll.

Mavericks Eyeing Dean Wade Trade

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, Cleveland has placed power forward Dean Wade on the trade block, and one team is reportedly interested in the six-year veteran.

“It’s worth noting there was plenty of chatter in the desert about defense-first forward Dean Wade possibly being moved,” Fedor reported.

“An unrestricted free agent following the season, the current belief is Wade likely wouldn’t return, with cap-strapped Cleveland being unable to afford him.

“So, do the Cavs try to get something of value now before he potentially departs? Sources say numerous contenders from each conference have expressed interest. The Dallas Mavericks have been fans for a few years, and a former Cleveland assistant is part of the coaching staff.”

Wade Has Spent His Entire Six-Year NBA Career With Cavaliers

Wade went undrafted out of Kansas State in July 2019 and signed a two-way contract with the Cavaliers. After averaging 1.7 points and 1.6 assists in his rookie season, the Cavs converted his two-way deal into a standard NBA contract in June 2020.

In 283 career NBA regular-season games (122 starts) with Cleveland, the Kansas native has averaged 5.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 19.5 minutes per contest while shooting 42.8% from the floor and 36.8% from deep.

Wade, who turns 29 in November, averaged 5.4 points and career highs of 4.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 21.2 minutes per contest in 59 games (30 starts) last season.

Per Basketball Reference, the 6-foot-9 wing also shot 41.3% from the field, 36% from 3-point range, and 53.3% at the foul line. He scored a season-high 19 points against the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 25.

Wade is set to enter the final season of his three-year, $18.5 million contract. He earned $6.16 million this past season and is slated to make $6.62 million in 2025-26.

Approximately $4.62 million becomes fully guaranteed on Jan. 10, 2026.

Cavs Acquired Lonzo Ball, Signed Larry Nance Jr.

If the Cavaliers trade Wade, such a move could also create an opportunity for two-way forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin, who played in just five NBA games (one start) as a rookie last season.

The 24-year-old impressed coaches after averaging 20.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.8 steals per game on .582/.409/.800 shooting splits in four Summer League appearances.

Cleveland also has another two-way slot available after deciding not to bring back 21-year-old small forward Emoni Bates, the No. 49 overall pick in the 2023 draft.

Notable additions for the Cavaliers this summer include Lonzo Ball and sharpshooter Sam Merrill, who signed a four-year contract. Ty Jerome left for the Memphis Grizzlies, while the Cavs also dealt Isaac Okoro in the Ball deal.

Cleveland reunited with veteran forward/center Larry Nance Jr. on a one-year contract as well. The Cavaliers have essentially retooled their roster this offseason around Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.