Cavaliers depth chart: Javonte Green intends to sign with Cleveland once he clears waivers

Zach Wolpin
February 20, 2025

With a 44-10 record, the Cavaliers are the #1 seed in the East coming out of the all-star break. Cleveland is 8-2 in their last 10 games and has won four straight. 

On Thursday, the Cavs will be on the road to face the Brooklyn Nets. ESPN’s Shama Charania reported that Cleveland intends to add a player to the buyout market. Once Javonte Green clears waivers, he will sign with the Cavs.

How can Javonte Green help improve the Cavaliers?


Javonte Green went undrafted out of Radford Univeristy in Radford, Virginia. In 2019, he signed as an undfrated free agent with the Boston Celtics. During the 2019-20 season, Green played in 48 of their 82 games and made two starts. The following season, Boston traded Green to the Chicago Bulls. Green was with the Bulls for four seasons, playing in 122 games and making 51 starts. Due to injury, Green played only nine game for Chicago in 2023-24.

After four seasons with the Bulls, Javonte Green was a free agent ahead of 2024-25. He signed a veteran’s minimum deal of one-year, $2.4 million deal with the Pelcians. Green has played in 50 of their 82 games this season and has 18 starts. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Green has agreed to a contract buyout. When he clears waivers, Green intends to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In 2024-25, Green is averaging (5.8) points, (3.6) rebounds, and (1.1) steals per game. He shoots a solid (.352) percent from beyond the arc this season. Once Green joins the Cavs, he’ll be another depth piece for head coach Kenny Atkinson. Cleveland has plenty of wing players on their roster and Green adds to it. We’ll see how quikcly the 31-year-old can adjust. It’s the second time in his career he’s been traded mid-season.