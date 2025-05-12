Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell Exits Game 4 Early With Ankle Injury

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell missed the second half of Sunday night’s 129-109 loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 on Sunday night because of a left ankle injury.

Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson said Mitchell will receive an MRI on Monday, and he is unsure of Mitchell’s availability for Game 5 on Tuesday.

According to ESPN’s Jamal Collier, after coming out on the floor to warm up during halftime, Mitchell felt discomfort in his left ankle and stopped midway through a shot attempt.

The six-time All-Star was spotted bending over at the waist in pain before the team’s training staff came onto the court to examine him.

Mitchell then headed back to the locker room before the third quarter began and did not begin the second half on the court with the team. He was listed as doubtful to return but never made it back to the court. Mitchell scored 12 points on 3-of-11 shooting from the floor and 1-of-5 from 3-point range in 20 minutes of action.

Cleveland trailed at halftime 80-39 in Game 4, and the Pacers tied an NBA playoff record with a 41-point halftime lead. Mitchell had recorded consecutive 40-point games entering Sunday, the first Cavs players since LeBron James to do so in back-to-back playoff games.

Cavaliers Are 9-2 In Games Played Without Donovan Mitchell

Through eight games this postseason, Mitchell has averaged 28.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.6 steals, and 31.4 minutes per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc.

Darius Garland led the Cavs with 21 points in his second game back from an injured toe. Issac Okoro also put up 13 points off the bench, while Max Strus ended his outing with 11 points and six rebounds.

Atkinson credited the Pacers for outscoring Cleveland 42-16 in the second quarter and leading by as many as 44 overall. Indiana shot 49-of-93 (52.7%) from the floor and 15-of-35 (42.9%) from deep.

“Complete domination by them,” Atkinson said during his postgame interview, adding that he’s glad that the Cavs have two of the final three games on their home court. “They dominated us in every facet of the game.”

The Pacers have already won twice in Cleveland this series.