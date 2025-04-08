After Donovan Mitchell sprained his left ankle during the second half of Sunday’s clash against the Kings, the Cavaliers’ medical staff has decided he should sit out tonight’s matchup against the Bulls, so he recovers and guarantees he’ll be back and healthy for the playoffs.

The All-Star guard stepped on the foot of rival Keon Ellis during the weekend, lost his balance and rolled over his ankle, only to leave the court during the second half vs. Sacramento. The 28-year-old was seen visibly in pain as trainers tended to his foot, while taking him to the locker room.

The six-foot-three star then returned seven minutes later, only to play the final 15:02 off their 120-113 loss, but was seen again limping after the contest. “I want to get the 1 seed and go from there. If I’m able to go, I’m able to go,” said Mitchell.

Why Cavs star Donovan Mitchell is out Tuesday https://t.co/nRXTi3UWSH — fox8news (@fox8news) April 8, 2025

Donovan, who dropped 19 points in Cleveland‘s defeat, later realised the injury was more serious than he thought. “A little hobbled after the first adrenaline rush or probably the first five to 10 minutes. But I’m trying to win and help my team win any way possible,” he expressed postgame.

The Cavs superstar then explained the importance of patience in a situation like this. “I’m not going to assess the future until we figure out what’s ahead. I’m going to be smart and figure it out when it gets to it,” Mitchell assured.

The eight-year NBA veteran has been leading the Ohio club in points made this campaign, averaging 24 points so far. Donovan is also the only player in the league this season to average at least 24 points in 32 minutes or less.

He’s remained relatively healthy this year, sitting out only four games due to injury, when he was sidelined in March with left groin soreness. The Cavaliers remain with a 62-16 record, and requiero only one more win or a Boston loss to consolidate themselves as the best record in the Eastern Conference.