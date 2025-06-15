Cavaliers Exploring Wade, Okoro Trade Options To Lower Tax Bill

The Cleveland Cavaliers are exploring trade possibilities involving Dean Wade and Isaac Okoro. This is in an effort to lower the tax bill, according to Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor when speaking on the Wine & Gold Talk podcast.

Cleveland is intent on re-signing Ty Jerome while also holding a preference to bring back Sam Merrill. The potential resulting salary cap implications is what has opened the need to explore trades.

The Cavs currently project to start the offseason $31M over the luxury tax and $14M over the second apron. Bringing back Jerome and possibly Merrill would raise those bills significantly.

Okoro has nearly $22M owing to him over the next two seasons. Wade is on the books for $6.6M next season before he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

According to the report, the Cavs have been told by opposing teams that additional assets would be required to take on Okoro’s salary.

Okoro played 55 games this season, averaging 6.1 points and 2.4 rebounds. He shot 46.4 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from three. He made 22 starts over the course of the season, averaging 6.9 points and 2.6 rebounds.

Wade, meanwhile, played 59 games this season averaging 5.4 points and 4.2 rebounds. He shot 41.3 percent from the field including 36 percent from three. He also made just 53.3 percent of his free throws.

The Cavs are having to make a lot of different considerations after falling in five games to the Indiana Pacers in the East semifinals. This was considered a major disappointment after winning 64 games during the regular season.

Second Apron Implications Hurrying Onto Cavaliers

Cleveland only just elevated its team to the upper class of the East and is immediately faced with all these tax implications.

Considering how young their own drafted stars are in Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, it feels harsh that the team is having to make so many considerations for salary purposes so soon.

The podcast had a detailed discussion about how much influence team governor Dan Gilbert will have. It likely all boils down to how much he believes the Cavs are true contenders and can emerge out of the East next season.