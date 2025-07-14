Cavaliers Extend President Koby Altman Through 2029-30 Season

Cleveland Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman received a contract extension that runs through the 2029-30 season, sources informed ESPN’s Shams Charania on Monday.

Altman’s representative, Bret Just of WME Basketball, finalized terms with the franchise on a new deal before the 2025 playoffs, said sources close to the team.

Koby Altman, His Front Office Staff Sign New Deals

Cleveland’s front office, including general manager Mike Gansey and assistant general manager Brandon Weems, signed extensions as well, according to Charania.

This is the Cavs’ third contract extension in eight seasons for Altman and his front office staff.

The Cavaliers are coming off a 2024-25 season in which they finished with the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 64-18. Cleveland was eventually eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in five games during the second round of the 2025 playoffs.

Despite Cleveland’s disappointing playoff run, Altman was still optimistic about the team’s future.

“I love our foundation,” Altman said, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “I love our core. Our starting lineup, the average age is 26.8. We have two All-Stars that are 25 (Garland) and 23 (Mobley), respectively, and they’re going through it, they’re going through these experiences, they’re going through these battles and we’re sustainable in a lot of ways, not just because guys are under contract, but our youth.”

The Cavaliers have the third-best record in the NBA over the past three seasons, according to Basketball Reference. They also won the second-most games in franchise history in 2024-25.

Cavaliers Promoted Altman To General Manager In 2017

Altman was promoted to the Cavaliers’ general manager position in 2017 before he assumed his role as president of basketball operations in 2022. He oversaw the draft selections of Garland and Mobley while trading for star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell in September 2022.

In addition, Altman hired Kenny Atkinson as head coach ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Atkinson was named NBA Coach of the Year nearly two months after the Cavs broke their record-tying franchise winning streak record, with their 16th consecutive victory on March 14.

Cleveland has remained active during the 2025 offseason, acquiring Lonzo Ball in a trade with the Chicago Bulls and re-signing backup guard Sam Merrill. The Cavs also brought back veteran big man Larry Nance Jr.

Owner Dan Gilbert and his ownership group are reportedly building a 210,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art practice facility for the Cavs. The training facility is part of a $3.5 billion plan to remake the waterfront behind Tower City.

The Cleveland Clinic Global Peak Performance Center, set to open in 2027, will serve as the new training center for the Cavaliers and the new WNBA expansion team in Cleveland.