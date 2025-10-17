Cleveland’s High Stakes Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers enter the 2025–26 season among the favorites to win the Eastern Conference and reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2018. Their roster is anchored by Donovan Mitchell, and Cleveland enters with strong expectations after posting a 64–18 record last year.

Mitchell, now in his ninth NBA season, faces pressure to push past the second round. His supporting cast includes Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, and Darius Garland. Coach Kenny Atkinson, in his second season with the team, has emphasized growth through the full 82 games rather than peaking late.

Strengths and Challenges

Cleveland boasts multiple strengths. Mitchell has averaged at least 24 points per game in six consecutive seasons. The Cavaliers added Lonzo Ball, Thomas Bryant, and Larry Nance Jr. this offseason, injecting depth and versatility. De’Andre Hunter may start at small forward, further balancing the rotation.

Still, the team faces notable challenges. Darius Garland (toe) and Max Strus (foot) will miss at least the first month due to surgery. Injuries in the previous season affected Mitchell (calf), Mobley (ankle), and Hunter (thumb). Managing health across a deep, competitive East will be a key test.

Players to Watch

Evan Mobley, last year’s Defensive Player of the Year, looks poised to take a leap offensively. He posted career highs with 18.5 points and 3.2 assists, expanding his game to the perimeter. Lonzo Ball arrives healthy and brings backcourt defense. His experience as a facilitator and defender could prove critical.

Meanwhile, Jarrett Allen played all 82 games last season. The addition of Bryant strengthens Cleveland’s frontcourt depth.

The Path Forward

Cleveland has the talent to challenge for the East’s top spot. Yet, consistency, health, and execution will separate contenders from pretenders. The Cavaliers hope to shed the reputation of a regular season team and finally break into Finals contention. With Mitchell leading the charge and a fortified roster around him, all eyes will be on how this season unfolds.

If they stay healthy and buy into the system, 2025–26 could mark a turning point for Cleveland’s NBA aspirations.