Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen Suffers Broken Left Ring Finger

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen is listed as questionable ahead of Friday night’s NBA Cup game against the Toronto Raptors after breaking the ring finger on his left hand.

Jarrett Allen Played Through Finger Injury Against Celtics

Allen, 27, sustained the injury during pregame warmups before Wednesday’s 125-105 loss to the Boston Celtics, which ended Cleveland’s three-game winning streak.

An X-ray on Thursday revealed a non-displaced fracture, confirming the broken bone pieces remain in their original position and are not out of alignment.

Despite feeling discomfort, Allen played through the injury against Boston.

#Cavs say that Jarrett Allen sustained an injury to his left ring finger last night against Boston. An x-ray earlier today revealed a “non-displaced fracture of his distal phalanx” and he will be listed as questionable for tomorrow against Toronto. — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) October 30, 2025



The 6-foot-11 big man recorded 16 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal, and a block in 25 minutes of action, while shooting 4-of-7 (57.1%) from the field and making all eight free throw attempts.

The Cavaliers said Allen will undergo a series of treatment and evaluation leading into their next game. There is a possibility that Cleveland will let Allen play through his injury again, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

“I think Jarrett feels like he could potentially play through it. And I think the Cavs are looking at it saying, okay, worst case scenario, what is it? And I don’t think they feel all that concerned about the long-term effects that could come from playing through this particular injury,” Fedor explained.

Cavs Still Without Darius Garland, Max Strus

The Cavs will work to manage Allen’s pain and swelling and he will receive “other forms of treatment” as well, Fedor noted. His injured digit will be frequently reexamined and monitored.

Allen is averaging 14 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.4 steals through Cleveland’s first five games. He’s also shooting 57.5% from the floor and a career-best 80% from the foul line.

The Cavaliers are already without starting point guard Darius Garland (toe) and forward Max Strus (foot) as they continue to rehab from offseason surgery.

If Allen were to miss time, Dean Wade, Thomas Bryant, and Larry Nance Jr. are among the reserves who could receive more minutes for an injury-riddled Cavs squad.

After facing Toronto, the Cavaliers will host the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.