The Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen injured his right hand at some point during the first half of Friday night’s 142-105 blowout victory over the New York Knicks.

X-Rays Were Negative For Jarrett Allen

Allen is expected to undergo an MRI on Saturday, an off day for the Cavs. The eight-year veteran played just a few minutes in the second half before the Cavs announced he would not return.

“X-rays were negative, so that’s good,” coach Kenny Atkinson said. “I do think he’s going to get an MRI tomorrow. He came up to me during the game. He goes, ‘It’s really bothering me. I’m not going to be able to finish.’ But good X-rays were negative.”

Walked over to ask Cavs’ Jarrett Allen about his hand. Donovan Mitchell stepped in. “He’s fine. He’s a-OK. Fine, fine. He’ll see y’all on Sunday or whenever it is we play next.” Allen just smiled and deferred to Mitchell. — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) February 22, 2025



This injury comes at a bad time, as Allen leads the NBA right now in true shooting percentage (72.8%) and offensive rating (143). He’s averaging 13.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 28.6 minutes per contest while shooting a career-best 70.6% from the floor.

Injuries have plagued Allen’s last few seasons. He suffered a serious rib injury in the second round of the 2024 playoffs and was unable to play in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the eventual NBA champion Boston Celtics, who eliminated the Cavs in five games.

Cleveland Cavaliers Were Nearly At Full Strength

Allen’s hand injury comes just as the Cavs were getting back to full strength. Forward Dean Wade returned against the Knicks after missing several weeks with a bone bruise in his knee, and forward Isaac Okoro came back Thursday after being sidelined since Jan. 16 with a shoulder strain.

All-Star guard Darius Garland also scared Cavs fans in the first half when he hit his head on the floor while taking an awkward fall. Garland, who missed significant time last season due to a broken jaw, stayed in the game.

Cleveland improved to a league-best 46-10 with their most-lopsided win ever over New York. The 37-point loss was the Knicks’ largest under coach Tom Thibodeau and tied for the third largest in Thibodeau’s head coaching career.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Cleveland has won 14 games by 20-plus points, matching its most in a season in franchise history. The Cavaliers also topped 140 points for the fourth time this campaign, their most in franchise history.

The Cavaliers now host the top-scoring Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night.