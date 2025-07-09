Cavaliers Might Pursue Kevin Love Reunion After Heat Trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers may decide to bring back Kevin Love this summer after the five-time All-Star was dealt to the Utah Jazz by the Miami Heat in Monday’s three-team trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Jazz Could Buy Out Kevin Love’s Contract

Love, who last played for the Cavaliers during the 2023-23 season, was recently traded from Miami to Utah in a deal that saw the Heat acquire Norman Powell from the Clippers and Los Angeles receive John Collins from the Jazz.

Although Love is still with the Jazz, the remaining $4.15 million on his contract could be bought out by Utah, which would allow the two-time All-NBA member to become a free agent and sign with the Cavaliers.

Love turns 37 in September and is set to enter his 18th season in 2025-26.

The Cavs could potentially add Love to their roster on a veteran minimum deal. The 6-foot-8 wing helped Cleveland win its first-ever NBA championship in 2016 alongside LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.

Love Played Nearly Nine Seasons With Cavaliers

The 2015-16 Cavaliers became the first team in NBA Finals history to come back from a 3-1 series deficit and win. They did it against a 73-win Golden State Warriors squad led by Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

According to Basketball Reference, Love played in 97 games (30 starts) with Cleveland from 2014-2023, averaging 15.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per contest. He earned two All-Star selections during his Cavs tenure.

If the Jazz buy out Love’s contract and the Cavs decide to add him, Love would be joining Evan Mobley, Max Strus, De’Andre Hunter, Dean Wade, and Larry Nance Jr. in the frontcourt.

In 23 games (nine starts) with the Heat last season, Love averaged 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 10.9 minutes per contest while shooting 35.7% from the field, 35.8% from 3-point range, and 69.6% at the foul line.

Cavs To Retire Love’s No. 0 Jersey

In March, the Cavaliers unveiled plans to retire Love’s No. 0 jersey and hang it in the Rocket Arena rafters alongside Nick Gilbert, the late son of team governor Dan Gilbert.

Nick Gilbert passed away at the age of 26 from Neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1). He was a “good luck charm” for the Cavs at the draft lottery, most notably in 2011, when the team got the No. 1 pick and landed Irving.

According to Ethan Sands of Cleveland.com, Love reportedly spoke in a tribute video to Gilbert on March 2 during the Cavs’ annual Bow Tie Night in honor of him.

“One of my favorite things about Nick is he had unwavering confidence. He was always someone who always could lighten up a room,” Love said.