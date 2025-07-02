Cavaliers Reunite With Larry Nance Jr. On One-Year Deal

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly reuniting with veteran forward/center Larry Nance Jr. on a one-year contract, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Larry Nance Jr. Played Nearly Four Seasons With Cavaliers

Nance, 32, previously played for Cleveland from 2018 to 2021, averaging 9.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 182 regular-season games (76 starts) during that span.

“I’m really looking forward to being able to wear that No. 22 again,” Nance told cleveland.com. “And this time around, getting to play for something bigger.”

In Cleveland’s 127-105 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 12, 2020, he recorded a career-high 23 points on 8-of-11 (72.7%) shooting from the field and 2-for-5 (40%) from beyond the arc.

The 6-foot-8 Nance spent last season with the Hawks after being acquired from the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the Dejounte Murray trade. He played on an expiring contract with an $11.2 million salary.

Nance Has Dealt With Injuries Throughout His NBA Career

Nance has bounced around from team to team across his 10-year NBA career. In 546 regular-season games (137 starts), he has career averages of 7.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 23.1 minutes per contest.

New Orleans originally acquired Nance in February 2022 as part of the CJ McCollum trade with the Portland Trail Blazers. Portland, of course, acquired the former first-rounder from the Cavs in August 2021 as part of a three-team sign-and-trade deal that also included the Chicago Bulls.

Nance was injured at the time he was dealt to the Pelicans in 2021-22. He had arthroscopic knee surgery on Feb. 11, 2022, and was sidelined for six weeks. The Wyoming product appeared in 17 games upon returning, including the play-in tournament and six playoff games against the Phoenix Suns.

Despite missing several games due to the injury, Nance averaged 7.3 points on 55.1% shooting from the field and 4.3 rebounds per game with the Pelicans in the regular season.

Nance Gives Cavs Extra Frontcourt Depth

If Nance is able to stay healthy, he will provide frontcourt depth and leadership for a Cavaliers team that is coming off back-to-back Eastern Conference semifinal losses.

The Cavs added Nance to potentially serve as another big man alongside Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, providing reigning Coach of the Year Kenny Atkinson one more solid option in the rotation.

Cleveland opened the 2025 offseason with a trade for Lonzo Ball, a four-year agreement with sharpshooter Sam Merrill, and Ty Jerome’s departure to Memphis. The Cavs also dealt Isaac Okoro in the Ball deal.