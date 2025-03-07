Cavaliers To Retire Kevin Love’s No. 0 Jersey

Miami Heat forward Kevin Love, who helped the Cleveland Cavaliers win their first-ever championship in 2016, told reporters earlier this week that his former team plans to retire his No. 0 jersey and hang it in the Rocket Arena rafters in the future.

Kevin Love Played 8 1/2 Seasons With The Cleveland Cavaliers

Love, a 17-year veteran, revealed the news after Miami fell 112-107 to Cleveland on Wednesday. It was his first game playing in the Forest City after the Cavs waived him on Feb. 18, 2023. He signed with Miami two days later and has been with the team ever since.

Miami had played in Cleveland twice since adding Love, but he did not play in either game. On Wednesday, Love was in the starting lineup and recorded 10 points, six rebounds, and two blocks in 16 minutes. Before the game, the Cavs paid tribute to Love:

The Cavs paid tribute to Kevin Love in his first game back in Cleveland ❤️ He gave love back to the fans and reminded them what they accomplished together in 2016 💍 pic.twitter.com/8xD1s9ws57 — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2025



Love then gestured to his ring finger, signifying the title the Cavaliers won in 2016, when he formed a Big Three with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving and combined to upset the 73-win Golden State Warriors.

Per Basketball Reference, Love played in 97 games (30 starts) with Cleveland from 2014-2023, averaging 15.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per contest. The UCLA product earned two All-Star selections during his Cavs tenure.

Love’s Jersey Will Hang Next To Nick Gilbert’s In Rocket Arena

Love, who is also a two-time All-NBA member, expressed hope that his banner could someday hang next to one in tribute to Nick Gilbert, the late son of Cavaliers governor Dan Gilbert.

Gilbert passed away at the age of 26 from Neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1). He was a “good luck charm” for the Cavs at the draft lottery, most notably in 2011, when the team got the No. 1 pick and landed Irving.

According to Ethan Sands of Cleveland.com, Love reportedly spoke in a tribute video to Gilbert last Sunday during the Cavs’ annual Bow Tie Night in honor of him.

“One of my favorite things about Nick is he had unwavering confidence. He was always someone who always could lighten up a room,” Love said.

In 21 games (eight starts) with the Heat this season, Love is averaging 5.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 11.2 minutes per contest while shooting 35.1% from the field, 34.4% from 3-point range, and 69.6% at the foul line.