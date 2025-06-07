Cavaliers Trade Rumors: Cleveland ‘Open Minded’ To Darius Garland Deal?

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland “might be available” for a potential trade “under the right circumstances.”

“I think there’s some belief that Darius Garland might be available under the right circumstances… I think the Cavs are listening and open minded,” Windhorst said Thursday on ESPN Cleveland.

Cavaliers Underachieved This Season

Although the Cavaliers had the best record in the Eastern Conference this year, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the conference semifinals in five games.

Cleveland started the season 15-0 and posted three 10-game winning streaks. The Cavs also finished the regular season with the second-best record in franchise history.

In addition, the Cavs joined the 1948-49 Washington Capitols, 1993-94 Houston Rockets, and 2015-16 Golden State Warriors as the only teams to start a season with 15 or more consecutive victories.

Darius Garland Had A Stellar Season

Trading Garland would probably not be the best idea for the Cavs.

In 75 games (all starts), Garland averaged 20.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting a career-best 47.2% from the field and 40.1% from deep.

He led all players in plus-minus in clutch time this season, according to Basketball Reference. Plus, the two-time All-Star finished ninth in the league for assists (506) and 18th for made 3-pointers (212).

Per Spotrac, Garland has three years left on his contract and is eligible starting on July 8 to add two years and $128.4 million. His deal includes a 15% trade bonus as well.

Cavs Are $13 Million Over The Second Apron

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Cavaliers are $30 million over the luxury tax and $13 million over the second apron. They will pay approximately $57 million, the largest tax penalty in franchise history.

Besides the ability to retain their free agents, Cleveland has the second-round and veteran minimum exception.

However, the Cavs are not allowed to aggregate contracts, use more than 100% of the traded player exception, send out cash, or sign a player waived that had a preexisting salary of $14.1 million or more.

As for draft assets, the Cavaliers’ 2031 or 2032 first-round picks (but not both) are the only picks they can trade. Cleveland owes the Utah Jazz or Phoenix Suns an unprotected first in 2027 and 2029 and Utah or the Atlanta Hawks have the right to swap firsts in 2026 and 2028.

They also have four second-rounders available.