Cavaliers Will Face Difficulty In Bringing Back Jerome, Merrill

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be hard pressed to keep both Ty Jerome and Sam Merrill. Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor was first to report.

Both players are coming off salaries in the $2 million range and outperformed it easily. Jerome was particularly key to the Cavs’ regular season success, though he did have his share of struggles in the playoffs.

Merrill was a valuable rotation piece, especially when Max Strus was missing through injury for the first half of the season. Cleveland is already above the second apron even before these possible extensions transpire.

Ownership will have to believe that this team is legitimately a title contender despite a 64-win season ending in a second-round exit.

They will have to weigh just how much injuries impacted the series against the Indiana Pacers. Darius Garland missed the first two games and was a shadow of himself in Game 5. Evan Mobley and De’Andre Hunter missed Game 2.

Mobley winning Defensive Player of the Year earns him an additional $45M over the next five years. That’s another aspect that has to be considered when managing the salary cap.

What Will Jerome & Merrill’s Open Market Value Look Like?

Jerome averaged 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals in 19.9 minutes over 70 regular season games.

He had an almighty struggle against the Pacers, averaging eight points and shooting 30 percent from the field including 25 percent from three.

That will surely have some kind of impact on his new salary negotiations but to what extent remains to be seen.

Will the Brooklyn Nets look to create a bidding war with the money the have to play with? They have the most to spend this summer of any team. Cleveland can only offer around the non-tax payer mid-level exception with Early Bird rights.

Part of the Cavs’ debate will be whether they can afford to have a third smaller guard in the rotation alongside Donovan Mitchell and Garland.

Cleveland does have Full Bird rights on Merrill, and he plays a position of need for this team. With Merrill, the question will be around whether the team still needs more strength and athleticism at the wing position.

This is a franchise that has now been there and done that when it comes to regular season success. Everything should be measured in terms of how decisions will translate to playoff success.