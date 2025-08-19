Cavs’ Max Strus said Cleveland has one ‘mindset’ heading in 2025-26

A 64-18 record by the Cavaliers in 2024-25 was the best in the Eastern Conference. Despite the team looking like a championship contender, Cleveland lost in the conference semi-finals.

The Cavaliers used the 2025 postseason as momentum for the upcoming season. Cleveland knows they underachieved in the playoffs. Recently, Cavaliers’ Max Strus held his annual basketball camp. Team insider Spencer Davies spoke with Strus, and the SF noted how the Cavs have one “mindset.”

Cleveland has one ultimate team goal for the 2025-26 season

Max Strus: “It seems like everybody is locked in and wants bigger and better things this season.” #Cavs pic.twitter.com/Sp0QpVwnUv — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) August 17, 2025



Heading into the upcoming season, Cleveland knows they have an opportunity to dominate the Eastern Conference again. Several top-level teams have taken a step back this season. Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton are out for the 2025-26 season due to a torn Achilles tendon. Besides the Knicks, the Cavs might not have much competition in the Eastern Conference.

Cavaliers’ SF Max Strus recently spoke with Spencer Davies about the team’s “mindset” for next season. Strus shared how the team has its sights set on a championship. Cleveland knows they have a roster worthy of competing for a title in 2025-26. They did last season, but had unfortunate injuries in the playoffs.



Max Strus has been a quality player since joining the Cavaliers. He started his career with Miami as an undrafted free agent. Ahead of the 2023-24 season, Strus signed a four-year, $62.3 million deal with Cleveland. In 2024-25, Strus played in 50 games for the Cavs and made 37 starts. Due to a sprained right ankle, Strus missed the first 27 games of last season.

As a legitimate three-point threat, Max Strus is key to spacing the floor for the Cavaliers. He shot .386% from beyond the arc in 2024-25. Strus averaged 5.9 threes attempted per game. The coaching staff and players have confidence heading into next season. However, they know that only results speak for themselves. Can Cleveland play at their true potential in the playoffs? If they do, chances are they are competing in the Eastern Conference Finals or even the NBA Finals in 2026.