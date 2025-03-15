Cavs Topple Grizzlies For Franchise-Record 16th Straight Win

The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 133-124 for a franchise-record 16th win in a row.

There wasn’t much doubt about the result for most of the night, the Cavs leading by as many as 25 before the Grizzlies pulled things back in the fourth quarter.

Evan Mobley led the Cavs with 22 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, a steal, and two blocks. Darius Garland had 20 points, two rebounds, nine assists, and four steals as they got it done without Donovan Mitchell.

Ja Morant had his best game of the season with 44 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and a steal. He shot 17-for-22 from the field and knocked down 9-of-10 free throws but it was all in vain.

It’s the second time this season the Cavs have won at least 15 in a row.

Cavs Set More Than One Winning Record

This was also Cleveland’s 11th straight road victory, another franchise record and the longest road streak since the Los Angeles Lakers won 14 in a row in 2019.

Cleveland is now an astounding 20 games over .500 on the road this season at 26-6. At 56-10 overall, the team is further cementing its place as the East’s top seed this season.

Fourteen wins from its final 16 games to reach 70 wins is looking very possible at this rate.

The Cavs also scored 105 points for the 16th consecutive game which is tied for the second-longest streak in league history. Only the 1971-72 Lakers have bettered it.

When Might Cavs’ Win Streak End?

Up next for the Cavs is an afternoon tilt against the Orlando Magic on Sunday. Those can always be tricky but they will certainly be heavily favored against a Magic team that has had an almighty struggle in the second half of the season.

A five-game West coast road trip follows that, but it’s not the most daunting. A date with the Clippers is followed by the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, and Portland Trail Blazers.

It is worth noting that the Cavs will only have three games remaining against sub-.500 teams after that trip.