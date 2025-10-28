A Painter in the Spotlight

Sophia “Pookie” Wei, a 40-year-old artist from New York, lived a life filled with fame and luxury before her arrest. Known for her colorful portraits and connections to celebrities, she gained attention in the entertainment world during the pandemic.

Wei painted a large portrait for comedian Kevin Hart in 2020 — her first commission after turning her quarantine hobby into a profession. “Here it all started, prior to this piece, I was painting as a hobby, to pass time during quarantine!! My very first commission!!” she wrote on Instagram next to a photo of Hart holding the painting.

Her social media also showed photos with Drake, Ne-Yo, Jadakiss, Mary J. Blige, and members of the Fugees. Shaquille O’Neal’s sons reportedly bought her art as well. None of these stars face any connection to the criminal case that later shocked her world.

The Poker Scheme Connection

Federal prosecutors accuse Wei of joining a large underground poker scam linked to New York’s Five Families. The operation used former NBA players to attract wealthy gamblers into rigged games. Once inside, players faced advanced cheating systems involving electric shufflers, X-ray tables, and contact lenses that revealed secret card markings.

An off-site handler allegedly guided the cheaters by telling them who had the best hands. The setup allowed the ring to drain millions from unsuspecting high rollers. Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups was reportedly among the NBA figures used to lure victims. A 2019 photo showed Wei sitting near him at one of the games.

Arrest and Fallout

Authorities charged Wei with wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy, naming her one of 31 defendants in the case. She posted $100,000 bail and returned home under court supervision. In court, she wore a “World Series of Poker” sweatshirt and pleaded not guilty.

Wei’s former landlord said she skipped rent and left behind a nude self-portrait painted on her Queens apartment wall — a strange ending to the life of an artist who mingled with fame but now faces federal charges.