Boston Celtics center Al Horford is in his 18th season and has spent seven of his last nine seasons with the reigning NBA champs.

Horford, who turns 39 on June 3, reportedly “doesn’t plan to retire” and would prefer to re-sign with Boston for the 2025-26 season, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

“Even if Horford doesn’t re-sign — he doesn’t plan to retire and would like to return, sources said,” Windhorst wrote. “Boston is facing a payroll, with luxury taxes, next season of $464 million, according to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks.”

Congrats to @Al_Horford of the @celtics for moving into 11th on the all-time playoff GAMES PLAYED list!#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google pic.twitter.com/V9ZQz85mru — NBA (@NBA) May 10, 2025



Windhorst also added that if the Celtics “retain their first-round pick and then fill out their roster with minimum salaries, the team payroll crosses the $500 million mark.”

Horford was on the 2023-24 Celtics championship squad and is a five-time All-Star.

He played in 60 games (42 starts) in the regular season and averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 27.7 minutes. The 6-foot-9 big man has also averaged 6.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in seven playoff games.

Celtics Are $4.4 Million Over The Second Apron

Per Spotrac, Horford carries a $9.5 million cap hit this season. This is part of the two-year, $19.5 million contract extension he signed in December of 2022.

Although the 18-year veteran is reasonably paid for what he contributes, the Celtics are $4.4 million over the second apron and have extensions coming up for other key players.

This means Horford could be the odd man out this offseason.

Since the Celtics have an expected late first-round pick from Washington and the Wizards’ second-round pick, the team has enough draft capital to acquire a young, more affordable center without increasing the payroll.

As for other contributors, guards Derrick White and Jrue Holiday signed their own extensions in 2024, while center Kristaps Porzingis and Sixth Man of the Year Payton Pritchard are currently under contract for next season.

Earlier this season, the NBA raised its debt limit for all 30 teams from $275 million each to $425 million each after the league signed its new 11-year, $77 billion media rights deals that will begin next fall.