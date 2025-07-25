Celtics Are Favorites To Sign Ben Simmons This Offseason

Unrestricted free agent Ben Simmons has drawn interest from the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns, while the New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings have also been reported as potential suitors.

“League sources say that the Suns have also had some recent dialogue with former All-Star Ben Simmons, who I’m told has drawn interest since free agency began from Boston, New York, and Sacramento,” NBA insider Marc Stein noted Sunday on his Substack.

Ben Simmons Could Sign A Veteran Minimum Contract

The Celtics, however, are the current favorites to sign the former Los Angeles Clippers guard, according to BetUS Sportsbook. Boston has the best odds (+185), followed by the Suns (+255), Knicks, (+375), and other teams.

A three-time All-Star during his tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons’ career has taken a turn for the worse over the last few years due to injuries and an extended holdout with the Sixers.

Simmons appeared in 51 total games (24 starts) with the Brooklyn Nets and Clippers during the 2024-25 season, averaging 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 22 minutes per contest.

NBA Team Odds Boston Celtics +185 Phoenix Suns +255 New York Knicks +375 Sacramento Kings +375 Houston Rockets +600 Cleveland Cavaliers +750 Toronto Raptors +950

Despite his athleticism and size, Simmons only scored four total points over five playoff games with the Clippers this past spring. But the 29-year-old would fit in nicely on a Celtics team in need of defenders.

Boston is still reportedly looking for a cheap backcourt option.

Jayson Tatum is likely out for the entire 2025-26 season due to a torn Achilles and other key contributors like Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, and Luke Kornet have departed.

Al Horford is expected to either retire or sign elsewhere as well. Given Simmons’ current career trajectory, the Celtics might be able to convince him to link a veteran minimum contract.

Celtics Are Expected To Have A Down Year

After missing out on Damian Lillard, perhaps Boston should make a move on the LSU product.

“Every time I just want to dismiss it and be like, ‘This makes no sense,’ the other part of me says, ‘This is why the Celtics have to take random swings,’” NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg said about Boston eyeing Simmons on the Celtics Talk Podcast.

“This is why you make the call on Damian Lillard. This is why you maybe make the call on Ben Simmons. Beggars can’t be choosers. It goes back to what I keep saying: If you think that the Celtics are still at least in the mix with Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard in that core … then every piece you can add gives you at least a little bit better chance. … I don’t hate the idea of trying to find a couple of those guys that you’re just like, ‘Hey, there’s opportunity. Do you want it?’”

Adding Simmons to the roster makes sense for the Celtics, but after winning 64 games in 2023-24 and 61 games last season, the team is expected to take a step back in 2025-26 without Tatum on the floor.

Boston’s projected win total is currently set at 43.5 games, per multiple sportsbooks.