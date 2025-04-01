Boston’s has just produced their best-ever road trip and are now growing closer towards achieving an ever bigger piece of NBA history. The Massachusetts club just pulled off a franchise first 6-0 mark on the road after their 117-103 victory against Memphis on Monday evening.

Now the Celtics have increased their road mark to 32-7 this season, which means they are only two wins away from tying Golden State‘s NBA single-season record in away games. During the 2015-16 campaign, the Warriors reached a 34-7 mark on the road.

The reigning champions will get a chance on April 8 at New York and the next day at Orlando. Coach Joe Mazzulla was asked after last night’s win, why is his team to good on the road, to what he replied: “I would venture to say that our guys are good everywhere.”

Boston now possess 23 double-digit wins in matches away from home, and are also one win away from tying the 1971-72 Lakers season for most in NBA history. The title owners have outscored rivals by 404 points on the road, already 26 points away from the mark set by Los Angeles over 50 years ago.

“It’s more about just playing consistent basketball,” Mazzulla explained. “But I think each year you develop different kind of strengths, especially with the same team. And this year it just happened to be kind of our road mentality.”

As the Celtics collected their 32nd road victory of the campaign this past Monday night, they are tied their own records from 1973 (32-8) and 1975 (32-9) for most away wins in the franchise’s history. “We’ve been very focused and I feel like even last year, we were good.

“But especially in the playoffs I felt like we did a really good job on the road controlling the tempo and being able to play a certain way,” said veteran Al Horford. “It’s pretty special, the way that we’re playing and some of the things we’re doing here.”