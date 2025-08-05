The Boston Celtics and free agent forward Chris Boucher have agreed to a one-year, $3.3 million contract, agent Sam Permut of Roc Nation told ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Chris Boucher Set To Enter Ninth NBA Season

Boucher completed the final season of the three-year, $35.25 million contract that he signed with the Raptors in July 2022. He reportedly drew interest from several teams before last season’s trade deadline.

Toronto, however, decided to let the eight-year veteran walk during free agency this summer.

“I would say it takes two to tango. We did have talks, but we love Chris,” Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said in February. “He’s the lone survivor from 2019. It seems like he’s been here forever.”

In 50 games played off the bench in 2024-25, Boucher averaged 10 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 17.2 minutes per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc.

Celtics Trade Georges Niang, Second-Round Picks To Jazz For RJ Luis Jr.

In a related move, the Celtics also reduced their payroll and luxury tax by a total of $50 million by trading Georges Niang and two future second-round picks to the Utah Jazz for rookie RJ Luis Jr.

Boston is now just $1.7 million above the first apron and $10.2 million below the second apron. They also created an $8.2 million trade exception. The C’s saved $34 million in luxury tax penalties as well.

Niang returns to Utah now and his $8 million salary goes into the $26.6 million John Collins trade exception along with two draft assets, per Charania.

Since the 2025 NBA draft, the Celtics have reduced their payroll from $540 million to $239 million, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Boston Traded Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday

Boston will be without star Jayson Tatum for most of the 2025-26 season after he suffered a torn Achilles in last season’s Eastern Conference finals against the New York Knicks.

In addition, the Celtics were forced to make difficult decisions this offseason to dump salary, trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks and sending Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Luke Kornet also signed a four-year, $41 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs. Then there’s Al Horford, who is expected to either retire or sign elsewhere this summer.

Boston is also in the running to sign free agent guard Ben Simmons.

“League sources say that the Suns have also had some recent dialogue with former All-Star Ben Simmons, who I’m told has drawn interest since free agency began from Boston, New York, and Sacramento,” NBA insider Marc Stein reported last month on his Substack.