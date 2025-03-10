Al Horford, who is currently playing his 18th NBA campaign, was one of Boston’s most impactful players during Saturday’s clash against Los Angeles. The veteran played his 1,314th game of his career, and proved everyone that he still has what it takes to dominate in the league.

Despite it being just a regular season contest, this weekend’s clash between the two most successful franchises in NBA history, almost felt like playoff matchup. During Horford’s 37 minutes on the court, which was his second-highest of the season, he posted 14 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists.

However, Al’s contribution was much more than just numbers, it was his overall energy. Joined by Jayson Tatum’s 40-point contribution, the Celtics beat their historic rivals 111-101.

The Boston All-Star pushed away the press’ recognition of his own performance, and dedicated praise for his veteran teammate, who is 38-years of age. “Al is one of a kind,” Tatum said after defeating the Lakers. “… I’m the biggest Al Horford fan there is. I love that guy.”

“At one point,” coach Joe Mazzulla said about his eldest pupil. “I wasn’t coaching. I was just watching him. I was like, ‘Man, this guy’s a future Hall of Famer, and I get to watch this for free.’ You have to be able to have that perspective.”

Overall, the purple and gold only dropped in 7-for-23 against Horford, with rivals LeBron James and Luka Doncic combining for a low 3-for-14. “Al is just old reliable. He’s just the ultimate connector for us on both ends,” said Boston’s Jaylen Brown about his teammate.

When asked about his performance, the veteran emphasized on details. “For me, it’s just trying to find a way to have an impact,” Al said. “These types of games always come down to those little details and defending and rebounding, and that’s right up my alley. That’s what I [like] to do.