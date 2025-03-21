Celtics injury report: Jaylen Brown (knee) is out Friday vs. the Utah Jazz

The Celtics start a six-game road trip on Friday night in Utah. Boston will be on the road for their second and final meeting in 2024-25 vs. the Jazz.

In their last 10 games, the Celts are 8-2 and have won three straight. With the Cavs losing three straight, Boston is six games back from first place in the Eastern Conference. On Friday vs. the Jazz, the Celtics will be without all-star Jaylen Brown. He’s listed as out for the second straight game with right knee posterior impingement.

Jaylen Brown is not available for the Celtics on Friday

Injury Report for tomorrow at Utah: Jaylen Brown (right knee posterior impingement) – OUT

Xavier Tillman (left knee joint sprain) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 20, 2025



Tonight, the Celtics will play their 70th game of the 2024-25 season. There is less than a month in the regular season and the playoffs are quickly approaching. Boston won the championship in 2024 and they’re trying to go back-to-back. The Celtics are relatively healthy at the moment, however, Jaylen Brown is not available on Friday night. He is out due to a right knee posterior impingement.

It’s the second straight game that Brown has missed. He’s started 56 of Boston’s 69 games this season. Brown is averaging (22.8) points, (6.1) rebounds, (4.7) assists, and (1.3) steals. Tonight, the Celtics are playing the worst team in the Western Conference. It should be an easy win for Boston even without Jaylen Brown.

According to odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, the Celtics are favorites to win the Eastern Conference. They are also (+210) to win the NBA Finals. Only the Thunder at (+210) has lower odds. Along with Brown on Friday night, the Celtics are without Xavier Tillman. He’s played in 29 games for Boston this season and has one start. The Celtics are 14-3 in their last 17 games.