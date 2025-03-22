Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Out At Least 2 Games Due To Knee Injury

The Boston Celtics said Friday that veteran forward Jaylen Brown will miss at least two games after he was diagnosed with a bone bruise with posterior impingement in his right knee.

Jaylen Brown Has Dealt With Multiple Injuries This Season

Brown sat out Friday night’s 121-99 win against the Utah Jazz and will miss Sunday’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Jazz game in Salt Lake City was the start of a six-game road trip for the reigning NBA champions.

Brown will be reevaluated Monday, the team said. The four-time All-Star also has dealt with shoulder, hip, and ankle injuries this season, and has admitted after multiple games that he was playing through pain.

He said after a January win over the Los Angeles Clippers that he was “just pushing through.”

“I think this is definitely the rougher part physically during the season,” Brown said on Jan. 23. “I’ve had some injuries and things like that, but I try to make myself available every night. I’ll make no excuses; it is what it is. But I’m a little beat up.”

Boston Celtics Remain In Second Place In Eastern Conference

The Celtics (51-19) sit firmly in second place in the Eastern Conference standings, 5 1/2 games behind the top-place Cleveland Cavaliers and 7 1/2 ahead of the third-place New York Knicks.

Since Boston is in a good spot right now, head coach Joe Mazzulla will have little motivation to play Brown over the final 11 games following his reevaluation if he is not fully healthy.

However, Brown does have a personal incentive to return, as he needs to make at least nine more appearances to reach the 65-game threshold to qualify for All-NBA and All-Defensive honors.

Brown fell short of both honors last season but was second-team All-NBA in 2023.

In 56 games (all starts) this season, Brown is averaging 22.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.3 steals, and 35.3 minutes per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field, a career-low 31.6% from 3-point range, and 75.7% at the foul line.

He’s missed 11 of the Celtics’ 70 games so far this campaign.