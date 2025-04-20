Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Tight-Lipped About Knee Ahead Of Playoffs

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown is ready to play in the playoff opener against the Orlando Magic Sunday.

He was, however, not inclined to comment on the injections he’s received to help manage a bone bruise in his right knee. He was a full participant in practice on Saturday.

“I’m not here to talk about my knee, guys,” Brown said after practice on Saturday. “It is what it is. I’m focused on Orlando.”

The Finals MVP from last year’s championship run had his knee load managed to end the season, playing 30 minutes or fewer in his final eight games. He also missed the final four games of the regular season.

Head coach Joe Moe Mazzulla sounded more optimistic about the injury, perhaps in an effort to put up a brave front.

“He looks good,” Mazzulla said. “He was able to do everything, no limitations. He’s been great, physically, mentally, really preparing himself, ready to go. So [I] love the week that he had.”

Brown finished the regular season averaging 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.2 steals. He misses out on end-of-season award eligibility having played in 63 games, two short of the minimum required.

Can Celtics Defend Title With Brown’s Ailing Knee?

Brown was terrific during Boston’s title run a year ago but his knee now raises real question marks.

The Celtics should still have more than enough firepower to put away the Magic. They are a strong defensive team with plenty of physicality, though, so it will be interesting to see how Brown’s knee responds to that.

The likes of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Franz Wagner, and Paolo Banchero will all get opportunities to defend him and each present their own set of challenges.

More importantly, can his knee hold up as the rounds progress? Brown will certainly need to be at his best for the East Finals and NBA Finals if the team gets that far.

The next week or two will tell us a lot about how good Brown really looks and feels.