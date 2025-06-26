While Jayson Tatum continues to recover from his injuries during the summer, he couldn’t help but feel nostalgic over the fact that won’t ever play again alongside two teammates in a Boston jersey, as Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis have been traded out this week.

The former NBA champion sent sentimental messages to both players parting ways, as he will miss having them both helping him in the backcourt. The Celtics recently revealed his ex-teammates are being sent to play for the Trail Blazers and Hawks, a move orchestrated by general manager Brad Stevens.

The exchanges were made this week in an effort to diminish the luxury tax within the Massachusetts club. Tatum first sent a message to three-time All-Star Holiday, with whom his relationship first started when they both played together in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo while starring for Team USA.

“2 Gold medals and a championship! Forever grateful to have been your teammate. Great player and better person. My dawg for life,” Jayson captioned a story on his Instagram account. Jrue averaged 11.1 points and 3.9 assists this season while shooting 44.3% from the floor during his time in Boston.

With Al Horford on an expiring deal, Porzingis will certainly leave a hole in the big men department, as he’s a specialist rim protector. “Big fella!” JT expressed to the Latvian in another post. “Never a doubt what you meant to this city and this team! thankful for you always champ!”

NBA insider Shams Charania explained what this all means for the Celtics organization. “It means them phone lines are ringing in Boston,” said the ESPN reporter. “My understanding is the Celtics are getting offers and calls on both Jaylen Brown and Derrick White.”

He then added: “The Celtics have high-price thresholds on both players. We now how great Brown and White are. I’m sure they’re getting massive offers, some big-time calls. Their preference has been to keep both players, but this is a team still in the first apron, a luxury tax team and still dealing with uncertainty of Tatum’s status next season.”