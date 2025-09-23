Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Not Ruling Out Return For 2025-26 Season

Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum is expected to miss the entire 2025-26 NBA season due to a ruptured right Achilles tendon, but the eight-year veteran is feeling confident about a potential return.

Jayson Tatum Hopes To Return During 2025-26 Season

Tatum, 27, made it clear during Tuesday’s episode of ESPN’s First Take that he could come back this season, when asked how his injury will give Jaylen Brown a bigger opportunity to lead the team.

“First thing, I haven’t said I’m not playing this season,” Tatum said.

The typical timeline for returning from a ruptured Achilles is six to 12 months, but the six-time All-Star has been making steady progress in his rehabilitative program.

“I don’t go to rehab six days a week for nothing.” 👀 Jayson Tatum leaves the door open for a return this season 😤 pic.twitter.com/8o5UMxG1Dt — First Take (@FirstTake) September 23, 2025

“It was hard to envision playing basketball.” Jayson Tatum on how he felt after tearing his Achilles 👀 pic.twitter.com/wSbp0vPDK4 — First Take (@FirstTake) September 23, 2025

In August, Tatum attended New York Patriots practice without a walking boot or brace.

“The most important thing is a full recovery. And I’m not rushing it … at all,” Tatum said. “But also, I don’t go to rehab six days a week for nothing.”

Tatum also said he’s been in constant contact with the other NBA athletes who suffered an Achilles rupture last season: Damian Lillard, Dejounte Murray, and Tyrese Haliburton.

“We’ve all been in communication … Dejounte, Dame, Tyrese… we’re all at different points in our recovery. I text them all the time to ask what can you do, and what are you doing in your workouts. We’re all in the same boat, just kind of checking in on each other.”

Tatum Ruptured His Achilles Tendon In The 2025 NBA Playoffs

Tatum sustained his right Achilles tendon injury during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on May 12. The five-time All-NBA member was taken to the locker room in a wheelchair for examination.

The Celtics announced he underwent surgery the following day. The team said the surgery was a success and that no timetable was available for his return.

Tatum has been one of the most dominant players in the league since being selected third overall by Boston in the 2017 draft.

He was named to his fourth consecutive All-NBA First Team last season, making him one of just 43 players in the history of the league to have made that many.

His 42-point game in Game 4 against the New York Knicks was also the fifth time in his career he put up at least 40 in a postseason game, tying him with Hall of Famers Larry Bird and John Havlicek for the most in Celtics history.

Tatum led the team in points, rebounds, and assists during Boston’s 2023-24 title run. He’s also second only to LeBron James in total playoff points scored through the age of 27, per ESPN Stats & Information Research.

The Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 22 to open their 2025-26 season.