Celtics-Knicks Game 3 Tickets at MSG Selling for Nearly $2,000

According to ticketing technology company Victory Live, ticket demand is so high for Saturday afternoon’s Game 3 of the Eastern Conference second-round playoff series between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks that the average paid ticket price on the resale market is nearly $2,000.

Cheapest Celtics-Knicks Game 3 Tickets Were $613

On Thursday, the average cost was $1,956 for Game 3 and $1,716 for Game 4, both at Madison Square Garden. The cheapest ticket for Game 3 was $626 on StubHub, while tickets sold for as cheap as $613 on Vivid Seats for Game 4. The cheapest ticket Thursday on TickPick was also $795.

TickPick announced on X on Thursday, when its lowest get-in price was $706, that it was the most expensive Knicks ticket on record. Ticket prices for Knicks home games have surged each day leading into Games 3 and 4.

The cheapest ticket for Knicks-Celtics at MSG is nearly $800. Most expensive ticket available: $54,541. (via @TickPick) pic.twitter.com/FvVhxKgrFW — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 8, 2025



The average resale price last Friday was $767 for Game 3 and $545 for Game 4. As of Friday, May 9, the cheapest seats available are from Seat Geek for $621.

Fans are wanting to watch the Knicks in person because after losing all four regular-season meetings with the defending champion Celtics, New York now has a 2-0 lead in its best-of-seven series after becoming the first team to erase 20-point deficits to win in back-to-back road games.

The Knicks, eliminated in the conference semifinals the past two years, would reach the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2000 if they win two more games against the Celtics.

Celtics Have Struggled Shooting From 3-Point Range

In Game 2, Jalen Brunson scored 17 points for New York and made two free throws with 12.7 seconds left for a 91-90 lead. Jayson Tatum then couldn’t get to the rim and Mikal Bridges moved in to bat the ball away and recover it.

Bridges also scored all of his 14 points in the fourth quarter. Josh Hart had 23 points and Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 21 points and 17 rebounds for the Knicks.

Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White scored 20 points apiece for the Celtics, who were 10-for-40 from 3-point range after going 15-for-60 in Game 1.

In addition, Jayson Tatum has made just 12-of-42 shots (29%) and has failed to connect from 3-point range, shooting only 5-of-20 (25%), in both games this series.

New York outscored Boston 30-17 in the fourth quarter. The Celtics went more than eight minutes without a field goal, and they missed 13 consecutive shots during the stretch.

Teams that win the first two games of a best-of-seven series on the road win the series 85.7% of the time.