Celtics Likely Extended Coach Joe Mazzulla For 6 Years

The Boston Celtics signed head coach Joe Mazzulla to a multi-year contract extension in August, but length and details of the new deal were not released.

However, NBA insider Marc Stein reported Monday that it is likely a six-year pact.

“Terms were not formally announced on Mazzulla’s new pact beyond the Celtics terming it a multi-year contract extension, but there is a belief in coaching circles the new deal is a six-year pact, along the lines of the six-year pact that current Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens initially signed to be Boston’s coach when he left the college game in July 2013,” Stein wrote.

Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Entering Fourth Season

After signing the extension, Mazzulla called his new extension with Boston “a blessing.”

“I would not be here without my faith, my wife, and my children,” Mazzulla said. “We are thankful for the partnership with our ownership groups, Brad’s mentorship, and the support of our staff. Most importantly, I am grateful for the players I have been able to coach the past three seasons. I look forward to competing for the Celtics and the city of Boston.”

Mazzulla, 37, is coming off his third season as Boston’s coach and has led the team to the playoffs each season, including the franchise’s 18th NBA title to conclude the 2023-24 campaign.

The Rhode Island native was the youngest head coach to win the NBA Finals since the 1968-69 season, when 35-year-old Bill Russell led Boston to the championship as a player-coach.

Under Mazzulla, the Celtics have won at least 57 games each season.

Mazzulla Replaced Ime Udoka At The Helm

Mazzulla joined Boston in 2019 and spent the next three seasons as an assistant before being named interim head coach after Ime Udoka was suspended by the team prior to the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

Last season, Mazzulla was named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month in March after the Celtics finished the month with a 14-1 record, including a flawless 8-0 record on the road.

Boston went on to finish with a 61-21 record to clinch its 26th Atlantic Division title and secure the No. 2 seed in the East for the playoffs, behind the No. 1-ranked Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Celtics defeated the Orlando Magic in five games during the first round, but they lost to the New York Knicks in six games of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Boston hosts the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday to open its 2025-26 season.