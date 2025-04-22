Celtics List Jayson Tatum As Doubtful For Game 2 Against Magic

The Boston Celtics have listed Jayson Tatum as doubtful for Game 2 against the Orlando Magic.

Tatum had a hard fall in Game 1 and was slow to get up. He finished the game with 17 points on just 8-for-22 shooting to go along with 14 rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block.

He has since been diagnosed with a bone bruise in his right wrist after an MRI. His status is considered day-to-day.

The Celtics were solid in a 103-86 Game 1 win, pulling away in the second half where they outscored the Magic 55-37.

Game 2 is Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Mazzulla Tough Love May Come With Tough Break

There was a viral clip that emerged when Tatum hurt his wrist. As the Celtics superstar was writhing in pain on the floor, head coach Joe Mazzulla was seen stopping Boston’s trainer from checking on him and yelling “Get up!”

When asked about the incident, Mazzulla described it as “love.” Could the training staff attending to Tatum immediately have helped in any way? Who knows. The reality is it didn’t happen and the injury is significant enough that Tatum may miss a game.

Joe telling the trainer not to go out to Tatum and then immediately screaming “GET UP” is why he’s the perfect man for this job pic.twitter.com/GKi9hALfV4 — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) April 21, 2025

While Mazzulla was showing tough love, this may also be a case now where the Celtics prefer to exercise caution.

Boston is looking to defend its title and so has to keep the long game in mind as it tries to collect 15 more wins between now and and the NBA Finals. Forcing the issue in Game 2 of the first round certainly wouldn’t be wise.

Especially considering Jaylen Brown is managing a knee issue, the last thing needed right now is to risk Tatum’s wrist getting worse.

Can The Magic Take Advantage Of Tatum Injury?

If Tatum doesn’t play in Game 2, it presents a huge opportunity for the Magic to try and steal a game on the road against an opponent without its best player.

Paolo Banchero was fantastic for the Magic with 36 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists while Franz Wagner finished with 23 points.

Unfortunately, no other Magic player reached double-digits.

Cory Joseph received the start at point guard and finished scoreless. It may force head coach Jamahl Mosley to consider benching the veteran in favor of Cole Anthony or Anthony Black.