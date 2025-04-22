Celtics’ Payton Pritchard Wins Sixth Man Of The Year Award

Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard has won the NBA’s Sixth Man Of The Year award. It also now known as the John Havlicek trophy.

Pritchard averaged a career-high 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in just over 28 minutes per game.

His 1,079 points were the most by any player off the bench and he also made 255 three-pointers, fifth-most in the league.

In voting results, Pritchard secured 82 of 100 first-place votes to cruise to the award. He was expected to have stiff competition from Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley, but he finished with 13 first-place votes and 66 second-place votes.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome finished third, followed by teammate De’Andre Hunter and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid. Reid was the winner of last year’s award.

Others receiving votes were Minnesota’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook, and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso.

Eligibility for the award is determined by coming off the bench more often than starting.

Pritchard will likely receive the award before Game 2 against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. He had 19 points on 6-of-8 shooting including 4-of-6 from deep in 25 minutes in Game 1.

Inside The NBA Crew Chimes In On Pritchard

TNT’s Inside The NBA crew was on air as the decision was announced and had nothing but good things to say about Pritchard.

“What’s really cool about that situation, like, he built his game,” Charles Barkley said. “He built his game, he made himself a hell of a player. You know a lot of guys come in, they got a lot of hype and everything but that kid made himself a terrific NBA player.

“You’re happy to see guys win awards like that.”

Pritchard Adds To Celtics’ History With Sixth Man Award

By winning the award, Pritchard became the fourth player to earn the award as a member of the Celtics.

Kevin McHale won the award in back-to-back seasons in 1983-84 and ’84-85. Bill Walton then followed that up by winning it in ’85-86.

Malcolm Brogdon then snapped a barren streak by winning the award in 2022-23.