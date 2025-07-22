The Boston Celtics have made several moves this offseason to drop below the second apron, and they reportedly rejected a few offers to trade away veteran guard Derrick White.

Raptors Offered No. 9 Overall Pick For Derrick White

According to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points, there were “plenty of offers from teams for White, one of which involved two first-round picks and a swap,” but the team that offered the first-rounders was not disclosed.

Siegel noted that the Toronto Raptors’ trade package featured the No. 9 overall pick of the 2025 NBA draft. The Celtics, however, plan to keep White as a key part of their core.

Per Spotrac, White is set to begin a four-year, $118 million contract. His deal includes a $34.84 million player option for the 2028-29 season, $7.84 million in total incentives, and a 15% trade bonus.

White, who turned 31 on July 2, is coming off his most productive campaign. In 76 games (all starts) last season, he averaged career highs of 16.4 points and 4.5 rebounds to go with 4.8 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest.

In Boston’s 128-118 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on March 5, the two-time All-Defensive member recorded a career-best 41 points on 14-of-26 (53.8%) shooting from the floor and 9-for-17 (52.9%) from deep.

Celtics Listening To Trade Offers For Sam Hauser, Anfernee Simons

The Celtics have already saved an estimated $180 million in luxury tax penalties by trading veteran guard Jrue Holiday to Portland and big man Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks.

Although the Celtics lost Luke Kornet to the San Antonio Spurs this offseason, Boston was able to add Josh Minott in free agency. They expect Al Horford to depart via free agency or retirement as well.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported last month on Get Up that “most of [the Celtics’] heavy lifting is done,” so acquiring either Jaylen Brown or White will not come cheap. Brown is in the midst of a five-year, $304 million supermax contract.

Boston prefers to retain both Brown and White, as Jayson Tatum will likely be sidelined for all of next season. The C’s may struggle to compete for a title with either one off the roster.

The Celtics are also reportedly listening to offers for two other players.

“There’s a couple of other players, Sam Hauser, Anfernee Simons, that at minimum if they do want to continue to shed even more out of the first apron, out of the luxury tax, they could,” Charania said. “There’s heavy interest in those two guys, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, but a very, very high price threshold if anybody wants them.”

Boston has been linked to former Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons.