When you are a rookie playing for the defending NBA champions, you know that you will be given very limited opportunities to shine on the court during your first year. However, every minute Boston have given Baylor Scheierman, he’s known how to make the best of it.

This past Tuesday night, the young star was given his chance as his team came shorthanded against Brooklyn, and delivered a career-high 20 points. By the end of the match, his coaches and teammates are celebrated the fact that the Celtics own a roster with depth and can trust their youngest core.

According to his head coach Joe Mazzulla, he was mostly impressed by the way the 24-year-old carried himself on the court, instead of just focusing on his prolific offensive night. “The 3s are a plus. To me it was the defensive effort and the offensive rebounding and the toughness that he played with,” he said.

During Boston’s 104-96 win over the Nets, Baylor saw more action than he’s used to, considering Jayson Tatum was out with a right knee injury and co-star Jaylen Brown felt pain in his right knee and back. “Whoever’s out there, we have an expectations and a trust that they’ll do what it takes to win,” Mazzulla expressed.

Late in the third quarter, Scheierman beat the buzzer with a shot beyond the arc to give his team a 71-70 lead. “It’s pretty special. When I hit that buzzer-beater and the crowd was going crazy, that was probably a top three environment that I’ve ever been a part of,” the young player said.

The rookie, who has only appeared 19 NBA games so far in his career, was also clutch in the fourth quarter, dropping in three more of his career-best six 3-pointers, as he scored 13 of his 20 points. “It’s a lot of fun when it slows down and you feel like you’re just out there playing free and playing loose,” Scheierman shared.

Coach Mazzulla then added: “He’s got high level toughness to him. He’s got a good basketball IQ. To me it’s just the consistency and the patience. You can’t get discouraged. You’re not defined by one day, two days. It’s really just a process and the small moments you have, you’ve got to take advantage of them.”