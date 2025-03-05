Miles Norris had been one of the best players in the G League until earlier this week, his agent called him with exciting news. The former Memphis Hustle star was told he needed to return home, pack his belongings and set course for Boston as soon as possible.

So the athlete finally arrived Tuesday at the Auerbach Center in Brighton, Massachusetts, where he inked a new two-way deal with the Celtics. That same day, he was already joining his new teammates for his first-ever practice with the squad. “I’m excited. I love the city of Boston,” said the six-foot-seven forward.

“I’ve been here a couple of times,” Miles added. “I’ve gotta get used to the cold weather, though. I’m a California guy, so I gotta get used to the cold. But I love it out here so far. I love the people, the coaching staff, the whole organization.”

Joe Mazzulla on why the Celtics signed Miles Norris: “His length, his athleticism, he’s shown a decent ability to shoot the ball.” Also adds that he’s someone Payton Pritchard vouched for as they were college teammates pic.twitter.com/xfrVsPUb7W — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzell) March 4, 2025

After just a first day of practice, it seems that Norris has already fallen in love with the NBA champions, as he observed their excellent chemistry and received a crash course in the film room. “I know they play hard; it’s a winning organization.

“It seems like a really connected group,” the player noticed. “I’m really excited to be part of that. Some locker rooms are a little different, but they seem like they’ve got a really strong connection chemistry-wise in the locker room, so it will be great to be part of that as well.”

The Boston club was looking for a forward with certain attributes, which was the reason why coach Joe Mazzulla saw potential in the 24-year-old. Not only does Miles add length and athleticism, but also is efficient when shooting beyond the arc.

In the G League this campaign, the player averaged 17.1 points per game while shooting 46.5% from the field, including 38.5% from long range on 8.6 3-point attempts per contest. Norris also post 5.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals in his 36 matches so far.

Miles believes his biggest asset is stretching the floor. “I shoot the ball really well from three, so spacing the floor, having those guys be able to attack in iso. I know we got a lot of scorers on this team, so just being able to help stretch the floor,” he assured.