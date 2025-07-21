The Boston Celtics are reportedly still searching for trade suitors for veteran guard Anfernee Simons after failing to land nine-time All-Star guard Damian Lillard, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“League sources say Boston continues to explore its trade options with newly acquired Anfernee Simons, who became a Celtic as part of the trade that sent Jrue Holiday to Portland,” Stein reported Sunday.

Celtics Acquired Anfernee Simons In Jrue Holiday Trade

The Celtics made a contract offer to Lillard in free agency before the star point guard ended up signing a three-year, $42 million contract to return to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Boston was unable to add Lillard despite reported recruiting efforts from superstar Jayson Tatum. As for Simons, the Celtics acquired him in the trade this summer that sent veteran guard Jrue Holiday to Portland.

Simons is about to enter his eighth NBA season. The 26-year-old is in the final season of the four-year, $100 million contract he signed with the Trail Blazers in 2022, per Spotrac.

The 6-foot-3 Simons was selected 24th overall by Portland in the 2018 NBA draft. He has averaged 15 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 26.8 minutes in 389 career regular-season games (213 starts) with the Blazers.

Simons Has Played In More Than 70 Games Just Twice

Speaking earlier this month on his Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst said the Celtics are listening to trade offers for their recent acquisition.

“I have talked to other teams who have said they are actively trying to trade Anfernee Simons. Whether they can or not is another [thing].”

Since nothing has changed, perhaps the Celtics have a steep asking price for the former first-rounder. Now is not the time for Boston to be greedy, as the team needs to remain below the second apron.

According to Basketball Reference, Simons has only reached the 70-game mark twice in his career and has never played in more than 70 games in a single season.

Simons dealt with injuries during the 2023-24 season and only played in 46 games. However, he matched his career high with 70 appearances last season, averaging 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.8 assists.

Celtics Linked To Ben Simmons

The Celtics have also been linked to former Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons, per Stein. The former No. 2 overall pick has been struggling to find a longer-term home in the NBA since his time with the Philadelphia 76ers.

In 33 games (24 starts) for a rebuilding Brooklyn Nets squad last season, he averaged 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists while shooting 54.7% from the floor and 69.2% from the foul line.

Although the three-time All-Star signed with the Clippers after Brooklyn waived him in February, he managed to disappoint another fan base, averaging just 2.9 points and 16.4 minutes per contest across 18 games off the bench while shooting 43.4% from the field.

In addition, Stein reported Sunday that the Phoenix Suns “had some recent dialogue” with Simmons. The New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings have also been reported as suitors.