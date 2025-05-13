Celtics’ Tatum Exits In Wheelchair After Lower Right Leg Injury Vs. Knicks

It appears Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum has suffered a major lower right leg injury in Game 4 against the New York Knicks.

With just over three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Jaylen Brown attempted a pass to Jayson Tatum that was intercepted by OG Anunoby. As Tatum made an attempt to receive the ball he appeared to hurt the back of his lower right ankle area.

Tatum looked in extreme pain on the ground and was helped off the court. He did not put any weight on his right foot when heading to the exit. He was then seen with his head in his hands while being carted off in a wheelchair.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla confirmed Tatum will undergo an MRI on Tuesday.

It cast a cloud over the actual result of the game, the Knicks winning 121-113 to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Tatum had himself a fantastic game, pouring in 42 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals, and two blocks. He shot 16-of-28 from the field including 7-for-16 from three-point range.

Boston led by 11 at halftime before New York stormed back in the second half.

Tatum Has Been A Beacon Of Health

Having recently turned 27, this appears to be the first major injury of Tatum’s career.

In an eight-year career thus far, Tatum has played at least 72 games in all but two seasons. He played 66 and 64 games in those other two seasons. He has also played in 121 playoff games during that time.

Tatum missed a playoff game for the first time in the first round of these playoffs against the Orlando Magic.

Injuries have become a theme in the second round. Steph Curry injured his hamstring in Game 1 of the Golden State Warriors’ series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Cleveland Cavaliers have played without each of Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and De’Andre Hunter.

Now, Donovan Mitchell’s status for Game 5 is in question after re-aggravating a left ankle injury.

Celtics’ Title Defense Hanging By A Thread

Trailing the series 3-1 and without its best player, Boston will be in tough to reach the East Finals from here, let alone win the championship.

Reigning Finals MVP Jaylen Brown will be leaned on heavily moving forward. He hasn’t been able to have a big influence on this series yet, though.

Brown is shooting under 40 percent from the field including just 22.6 percent from beyond the arc.