Celtics to Explore Trade Options This Summer

The Boston Celtics advanced to the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs after defeating the Orlando Magic in five games of their first-round series.

Shortly after, ESPN’s Shams Charania leaked the news that Boston will be “exploring trade options” in the offseason. Moving forward, retaining the same starters and role players will not be feasible for the front office.

“Right now, Boston is fully focused on winning a championship. That is the number one focus: repeating. But I can tell you — the rest of the league is bracing for some level of change to come to the Celtics’ roster this offseason,” Charania said on The Pat McAfee Show.

“Sources have been telling me for weeks now that the Celtics will be exploring trade options in the offseason. This team — this iteration — is just not going to be sustainable for this team. And no one around the organization, from players to staffers, would be surprised if there are changes coming to this roster.”

Boston Celtics Have $445 Million In Projected Salary, Tax Penalties

The Celtics could potentially field the most expensive roster in NBA history. Boston has $445 million in projected salary and tax penalties in 2025-26. That figure could exceed $500 million when the roster gets filled out.

In July 2023, Celtics star Jaylen Brown agreed to sign one of the richest deals in league history — a five-year supermax extension worth up to $303.7 million.

He’s earning $49.2 million this season and is slated to make $53.14 million in 2025-26 and $57 million in 2026-27. The four-time All-Star will earn as much as $64.95 million in 2028-29.

Then last July, four-time All-NBA member Jayson Tatum inked a five-year, $314 million extension — the largest contract in NBA history. Tatum’s upcoming designation veteran extension includes a $54.12 million salary for 2025-26 and a 2029-30 player option that is worth $71.44 million.

Since Brown and Tatum are Boston’s two highest-paid players, it may be difficult for the team to keep other stars like Jrue Holiday, who is owed $32.4 million next season, or Kristaps Porzingis, who will make $30.73 million in 2025-26. Derrick White is slated to earn $28.1 million as well.

Boston could correct its cap situation by parting with Porzingis’s expiring deal. The Celtics won the NBA championship last season despite the former All-Star missing most of the playoff run.

Another possible cap casualty is Sam Hauser, who signed a four-year, $45 million extension last summer. He’s under contract for slightly north of $10 million for 2025-26 campaign. However, the tax hit raises the cost of carrying him on the roster.