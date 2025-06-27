Celtics Trade Rumors: Jaylen Brown, Derrick White Still Drawing Interest

Boston Celtics guards Jaylen Brown and Derrick White are still receiving plenty of attention from teams across the league, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The Celtics have already saved an estimated $180 million in luxury tax penalties by trading guard Jrue Holiday and big man Kristaps Porzingis.

Jaylen Brown, Derrick White Would Come At A Steep Cost

Charania reported Thursday on Get Up that “most of their heavy lifting is done,” so acquiring Brown or White would not come cheap for either player. Brown is in the midst of a five-year, $304 million supermax contract, while White is set to begin a four-year, $118 million deal.

Teams could also pursue two other players.

“There’s a couple of other players, Sam Hauser, Anfernee Simons, that at minimum if they do want to continue to shed even more out of the first apron, out of the luxury tax, they could,” Charania said. “There’s heavy interest in those two guys, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, but a very, very high price threshold if anybody wants them.”

Celtics Would Rather Not Trade Either Player

Charania added:

“Of course, the preference is not to trade them. They’re key cogs of a championship team. But if you’re the Celtics, you have to at least listen. They’re listening. They have a high, high price threshold on both of those players.

“I’m told it would have to take an offer that blows them out of the water for them to consider moving either of those players. We’ll see if any of those offers come. They’ve done their job so far this week. They’re going to continue to get calls and they’re going to continue to monitor those calls.”

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported Wednesday on First Take that several teams with a top-10 pick in the 2025 NBA draft had inquired about Brown and White.

Brown Underwent Knee Surgery This Month

Brown, who turns 29 in October, received his fifth All-Star selection last season, averaging 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, a career-high 4.5 assists, 1.2 steals, and 34.3 minutes per contest.

Earlier this month, the former first-rounder underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee and is expected to make a full recovery in time for training camp. He should be “without limitation” by September.

Meanwhile, White turns 31 next month and is coming off another impressive campaign. In 76 games (all starts) last season, he averaged career highs of 16.4 points and 4.5 rebounds to go with 4.8 assists.

In Boston’s 128-118 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on March 5, the two-time All-Defensive member put up a career-best 41 points on 14-of-26 (53.8%) shooting from the floor and 9-of-17 (52.9%) from deep.