Celtics Trade Rumors: NBA Execs View Kristaps Porzingis As ‘Top Trade Candidate’

Kristaps Porzingis is one member of the Boston Celtics’ championship core who could be getting traded this offseason. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto wrote in his report Wednesday that “several executives around the league believe Boston will explore the trade market” for Porzingis.

Kristaps Porzingis Will Earn $30.73 Million Next Season

Scotto also added that Porzingis is “viewed by executives around the league as Boston’s top trade candidate to trim salary for next season.” Although expensive, the former All-Star is a major contributor when healthy.

Porzingis, who turns 30 in August, averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.5 blocks through 42 regular-season games while dealing with a lingering illness that limited him during the 2025 playoffs.

The 7-foot-2 big man is set to earn $30.73 million on an expiring contract next season, per Spotrac. This is part of the two-year, $60 million deal he signed with Boston after the three-team trade in 2023.

According to Scotto, the Celtics front office “knew big roster changes were likely coming after the season, given the team’s upcoming payroll and luxury tax bill” even before Jayson Tatum suffered a torn Achilles tendon on May 12.

Celtics Face $263 Million Tax Penalty This Summer

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Celtics will enter the offseason with $231 million in salary and a $263 million tax penalty. For every $3 million spent on a player, it will cost them $25 million in additional tax penalties. They are approximately $22 million over the second apron.

Boston is currently projected to exceed the second tax apron in 2025-26 by just under $20 million, per Spotrac. That would ultimately lead to penalties restricting Boston’s ability to sign players, aggregate contracts in trades, and trade future first-rounders.

After Tatum’s injury, one NBA executive told Scotto: “Boston needs to get off two big salaries at least, or they’ll have massive tax implications. Tatum’s injury lets them use next year as a gap year to audition other players or young guys.”

Trading Porzingis To Brooklyn Would Be Ideal

Since Boston has 12 players under contract next season, cutting costs will have to come from a trade.

Trading Porzingis and his $30.73 million salary would allow the Celtics to dip below the second apron, but the only NBA team that could take on the remaining $30.7 million without sending a player back is the Brooklyn Nets.

Another option for the Celtics would be to trade Porzingis and take back $22 million in contracts. While that would not drop Boston below the second apron, it would help the team to reduce salary.

Marks also added that Boston could consider trading Sam Hauser, who is entering the first year of the four-year, $44 million extension he signed last July. Trading Hauser would not drop the Celtics below the second apron, but it would save $80 million in luxury tax penalties next season.