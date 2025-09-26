Celtics Unveil Gold City Edition Uniforms For 2025-26 Season

The Boston Celtics have now officially unveiled their new City Edition uniforms for the upcoming 2025-26 season. To celebrate their winning culture, the jerseys forgo the team’s typical green color for a white and gold look.

Celtics Forgo Green In Jerseys For First Time Ever

The Celtics’ new City Edition gear features a white jersey with gold lettering and numbers. The gold is a nod to Boston’s 18 championships, the most among all NBA teams.

“A white base accented with gold representing success, achievement and triumph,” the Celtics posted on X. “The word mark and number set are trimmed in black, making this our first uniform to not feature green.”

The signature of legendary head coach Red Auerbach is also featured near the bottom of the uniform. Auerbach coached Boston for 16 seasons (1950-66). Upon retiring in 1966, he held an NBA coaching record of 938 wins.

A white base accented with gold representing success, achievement and triumph. The word mark and number set are trimmed in black, making this our first uniform to not feature green. Red Auerbach's signature is featured in the anthem placement, honoring a true legend.

During his time as head coach, Auerbach led the Celtics to nine NBA championships, including eight straight titles from 1959 to 1966. He held a 795-397 (.667) regular-season record and a 90-58 (.608) playoff record with Boston.

“The Gold Standard – a uniform honoring our storied franchise,” the Celtics noted on Instagram. “Notable teams, plays and careers are weaved into our DNA, transcending time. To be a Celtic is to be someone who works hard, never gives up and never has excuses. As we look to our past, sit in our present and plan for the future, we will recognize the accomplishments of all that have come before us.⁣”

This is not the first time Boston has added a gold hue on its jerseys, as the franchise featured gold trimming on its 2019-20, 2022-23, and 2023-24 City Edition uniforms.

The Celtics have not announced a schedule for when their new City Edition jerseys will make their debut. Last year’s City Edition uniforms were black with neon green lettering and numbers.

Boston hosts the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 22 to open the 2025-26 season.