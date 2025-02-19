Chandler Parsons is Latest Critic of Lebron James’ All-Star Game Absence

Los Angeles Lakers Star LeBron James’ All-Star Absence Sparks Debate Amid New Format in 2025

Even when he’s not on the court, LeBron James remains at the center of the conversation.

The Los Angeles Lakers star was a late scratch from the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, citing lingering discomfort in his left foot and ankle. The decision marked the first time in his 21-year career that he missed the midseason showcase after 20 consecutive appearances. But in a game already under scrutiny for its new format, James’ absence ignited debate, drawing criticism from former players and fueling speculation about his motivation.

Chandler Parsons is the latest to sound off on how James’ absence rubbed him the wrong way.

Chandler Parsons Questions James’ Commitment

Among the most vocal critics was Chandler Parsons, a former NBA forward turned podcaster, who questioned whether James opted out by choice. His take echoed a widely held, though unproven, theory that James wasn’t interested in participating in the league’s revamped All-Star format.

“Here’s the problem I have — we’re talking about this in particular with LeBron James not wanting to play against the ‘Rising Stars,’” Parsons said on Tuesday, February 18, via the “Run It Back” podcast on FanDuel. “All these other NBA players have to play against [LeBron’s] son because LeBron has kinda put him in that situation, who’s a rising star. So what’s the difference now? He doesn’t want to play against the young guys.”

Chandler Parsons calls out LeBron James for not playing in the All-Star game "The problem I have with LeBron James not wanting to play against the Rising Stars is all these other NBA players have to play against his son" (🎥 @RunItBackFDTV ) pic.twitter.com/zY6WW0xoAr — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 18, 2025

Instead of the traditional East vs. West matchup, the NBA introduced a four-team tournament this year. Three teams were made up of All-Stars, while the fourth consisted of first- and second-year players from the “Rising Stars” roster. The title was decided through two semifinal matchups and a final, with Stephen Curry’s squad ultimately claiming the victory in San Francisco.

James addressed his decision over the weekend, making it clear that his focus remains on the Lakers’ playoff push.

“With 30 games left and us trying to make a playoff push in the wild, wild West, I felt like it was very important for me to kind of take care of myself and understand what’s coming,” James said.

Despite that explanation, speculation lingered that James was simply uninterested in the new format, which many felt lacked the prestige of past All-Star Games.

Draymond Green Criticizes ‘Rising Stars’ Inclusion

James wasn’t the only player raising eyebrows over the weekend. Warriors forward Draymond Green, who has become both a friend and business partner of James in recent years, took issue with the league’s decision to allow Rising Stars to play on Sunday—a day traditionally reserved for All-Stars.

“These young guys, if they’re on the ‘Rising Stars’ team, they don’t deserve the privilege of playing on Sunday,” Green told ESPN’s Marc J. Spears.

Draymond Green says players on the Rising Stars roster don’t deserve to share the floor with real All-Stars "These young guys, if they're on the rising stars team, they don't deserve the privilege of playing on Sunday" (Via @MarcJSpears / h/t @ohnohedidnt24 ) pic.twitter.com/5bho5emYOP — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 16, 2025

Spears acknowledged Green’s perspective, noting that while he appreciated the league’s attempt to modernize the format, it may have unintentionally diminished the significance of All-Star Sunday.

“I truly understand that. [Green] felt like it cheapens what Sunday will be,” Spears said. “He liked the format. He just didn’t like it this way.”

What’s Next for James and the All-Star Game?

James’ absence—and the controversy surrounding it—raises questions about both his future and the future of the All-Star Game itself. At 40 years old, with retirement looming somewhere on the horizon, it’s unclear whether James will ever suit up for the event again.

It’s also unclear whether the NBA will stick with this format in 2026 or make further adjustments. After all, for a game meant to celebrate the league’s biggest stars, this year’s showcase left many wondering whether it still carries the same weight.

For now, James turns his focus back to the Lakers. But the conversation surrounding his All-Star no-show—and the event’s evolving identity—is far from over.