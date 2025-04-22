After a disastrous season in Dallas, Charles Barkley decided to give a public word of advice to GM Nico Harrison, who has confronted the media during recent press conferences, trying to justify his work inside the organization, while deflecting criticism over trading out Luka Doncic.

The ESPN icon is convinced that the executive should stay out of the media’s way, who will continue to try and stir up more and more drama about the Slovenian’s departure from the Mavericks. This is why he addressed Harrison by name on Monday night, to tell him to stop talking about it.

Chuck then added: “I don’t even know what you’re doing, I really don’t. Like, I got sympathy and love for you, but I have zero idea what you’re trying to do. This war is over, brother. You taking the L. I hope you keep your job, I hope that team get healthy, but man, don’t do anymore interviews. Please don’t.”

Co-host Shaquille O’Neal also had his fair share of things to say about Nico. “His problem is he wants to be liked when he should just be focusing on doing his job. He made a decision… Of course, he knows the importance of Luka. But he just wanted to be nice, he wanted to give the corporate answer,” he assured.

An example of how Harrison falls into the trap happened on Monday, when a reporter asked hi. if he believed he should be fired. The Mavericks’ GM game a firm answer, but has had to constantly justify his work as his reputation with the fan base is down to the floor.

“Well, one, I think I’ve done a really good job here, and I don’t think I can be judged solely based on the injuries this year,” the executive expressed with confidence. “You have to look at the totality—from beginning to end.”