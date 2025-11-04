Trail Blazers’ Chaotic Start Takes a Dark Turn

The Portland Trail Blazers have opened the 2025-26 NBA season in strange fashion — both on and off the court. Despite a promising 4-2 run under interim coach Tiago Splitter, the team’s success has been overshadowed by the legal troubles of its suspended head coach, Chauncey Billups.

Billups, who recently signed a contract extension, now faces an FBI indictment for allegedly serving as a lure in mob-rigged poker games. The case has shaken the league, raising questions about integrity and oversight. If convicted, Billups — once celebrated as a Hall of Fame point guard — could be permanently banned from the NBA.

Roster Adjustments and On-Court Success

On the floor, Portland has thrived with Jrue Holiday at point guard and rising forward Deni Avdija, both recently named Western Conference Player of the Week finalists. Toumani Camara and rookie Donovan Clingan have strengthened the defense, while veteran Jerami Grant has embraced a productive bench role.

The Blazers’ emphasis on defensive pressure and ball-sharing has energized the team, even as Billups’ absence looms large.

Kenny Smith on the NBA betting scandal: “We have to realize gambling is an addiction. The addiction of it is what makes you make illogical decisions…” Charles Barkley: “That’s not addiction. That’s stupidity… You can’t fix basketball games… That’s just total… pic.twitter.com/0z27urhGw1 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 23, 2025

Barkley Speaks Out on “Inside the NBA”

The off-court controversy reached new levels when Charles Barkley addressed the situation during ESPN’s “Inside the NBA.” The panel discussed the league’s handling of Billups’ indictment and the ongoing gambling scandal involving Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier.

Rozier was previously accused of faking injuries to influence prop bets during his time with the Charlotte Hornets in the 2022-23 season. While the NBA investigated, it never issued a formal ruling — a decision Barkley harshly criticized.

“Clear something up for me, Chuck,” host Ernie Johnson asked. “You say the league dropped the ball on the Rozier part of it… but they didn’t drop the ball on Chauncey Billups.”

“These are two different things,” Barkley replied. “Take Chauncey out of the equation.”

Barkley condemned Rozier for risking his career and the NBA’s credibility, calling the situation “reckless and embarrassing.” He defended the league’s stance on Billups, suggesting that officials were unaware of the FBI investigation until charges became public.

A Cloud Over Portland’s Season

While the Blazers’ players focus on maintaining momentum, the franchise faces mounting scrutiny. Billups’ trial could reshape both his career and the organization’s direction. For now, Portland’s resilience on the court stands in sharp contrast to the turmoil off it.