Chauncey Billups was arrested by the FBI for an illegal poker operation tied to the Mafia

On Thursday morning, two notable names in the NBA were taken into custody by the FBI. Miami’s Terry Rozier was arrested for his alleged involvement in a sports betting scandal.

The second name was Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups. According to ACB News, Billups has been charged in an illegal poker operation tied to the Mafia. At 49 years old, Billups is in his fifth season as head coach of the Trail Blazers. He was arrested in Oregon early Thursday morning. Billups is expected to make an initial court appearance on Thursday, October 23.

Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups was arrested for an illegal poker operation tied to the Mafia

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups has been charged in an illegal poker operation tied to the Mafia, law enforcement sources have told @ABC News. Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was arrested in a separate but related betting case. More: https://t.co/BpAbVBgVDI pic.twitter.com/ksAWmMdOv1 — ABC News (@ABC) October 23, 2025



Last night, Portland had its first game of the 2025-26 season. They were at home to face the Timberwolves. The Blazers were outscored 30-19 in the fourth quarter and lost the game 118-114. Portland is 0-1 to begin the year. Early on Thursday morning, Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups was arrested by the FBI. He’s been charged in an illegal poker operation tied to the Mafia.

Not what Portland fans were expecting to wake up to after a loss on Wednesday night. ACB News reported that Chauncey Billups will make an initial court appearance on Thursday. During a news press conference on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. EST, FBI Director Kash Patel is expected to announce the charges along with other law enforcement officials.

.@ShamsCharania shares an update on Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier being arrested as part of gambling investigations by the FBI. (via @GetUpESPN) pic.twitter.com/0SlwwvWAcm — ESPN (@espn) October 23, 2025

Chauncey Billups was one of six individuals arrested by the FBI on Thursday. Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and former Cavs assistant coach Damon Jones were charged in separate, but related, illegal gambling cases. These six individuals are charged with “turning professional basketball into a criminal gambling operation by using inside information to place unlawful wagers.”

This is just the beginning of this news, and more details will arise over time. The 2025-26 season has been back for just two days, and there are already incredible storylines. First off, the league reviewed Terry Rozier’s case a few months ago and found nothing wrong. The NBA had no idea that Rozier was going to be arrested. Additionally, sources around the league have hinted that the six individuals arrested on Thursday were linked in a massive gambling probe. What will happen next for Terry Rozier and Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups?