Chicago Bulls Take Patient Approach With Rookie Noa Essengue

Rookie Status: Promising, But Not Yet Ready

Noa Essengue entered the NBA with high expectations after being selected 12th overall in the 2025 draft. The 18-year-old French forward possesses exceptional physical tools—standing 6-foot-10 with a long wingspan. He impressed overseas with his athleticism and potential. Yet the Bulls coaching staff insists he still has significant growth to make before earning consistent playing time. According to coach Billy Donovan, “He understands spacing and movement … but he’s got to really invest a lot of time in his body.”

Areas of Focus: Strength, Footwork, and Inverse Match-ups

Essengue’s shift from European play to the NBA spotlight has exposed specific areas needing improvement. He struggles with physicality when guarding in half-court sets and works to improve his footwork. Donovan noted that one of his tasks is to “learn to play a little bit lower to the ground because he does lack a little bit of strength.” While his defensive instincts shine in open-floor play, the contact and pick-and-roll aspects of the NBA game challenge him right now.

Roster Context: Patience Required

The Bulls already possess a deep frontcourt with established players ahead of Essengue on the rotation. Players like Matas Buzelis, Isaac Okoro, Patrick Williams and Julian Phillips all garnered more minutes during the preseason, pushing Essengue toward a developmental role initially. With his limited preseason averages—3.8 points and 1.8 rebounds over about 14 minutes per game—the team is clearly adopting a measured approach.

Strategy: G League Time and Practice Returns

The Bulls intend to give Essengue time to hone his craft. He may split time between the NBA squad and their G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls, once that schedule begins. That developmental route allows him to get reps, build strength and adjust to the faster learning curve of the NBA. Coach Donovan emphasized the need for improvement “in in-space defensive … guarding one-on-one … and being able to handle the physicality.”

Looking Ahead

Essengue remains a long-term investment for the Bulls. He has the length, mobility and basketball IQ that fit the organization’s scheme. Yet the realistic expectation right now is growth, not immediate impact. As one Bulls executive recently put it, “we’re not going to put high expectations on what’s going to happen.” With structured development, Essengue could become a valuable rotation piece down the line—and maybe more—if he nails the little things.