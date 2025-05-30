The Chicago Bulls are believed to be “zoning in” on BYU guard Egor Demin for the 2025 NBA Draft. This is according to a report by Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun Times.

Currently slotted to pick 12th in the Draft, the Bulls will face competition as Demin is being projected to go higher by some.

At 6 feet 9 inches and a 6-foot-10 wingspan, Demin is a Russian guard with tantalizing size for his position. In 33 games at Brigham Young, Demin averaged 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2 steals. He is considered the most talented passer in the class but his jumper is deemed an issue.

He shot just 27.3 percent from three and 69.5 percent at the free-throw line. At 19 years old, there’s plenty of time for him to improve his shot, particularly if the right team believes in him.

Cowley’s report also indicated the Bulls do not see Maryland center Derik Queen as a fit. His source revealed concerns about Queen’s athletic ability and his inability to fit head coach Billy Donovan’s up-tempo style of play.

Bulls Have Plenty To Ponder At Guard Position

Chicago is expected to re-sign restricted free agent Josh Giddey after acquiring him last summer. He will likely slot alongside Coby White as the starting backcourt.

The Bulls also have Ayo Dosunmu and traded for Kevin Huerter at the trade deadline. Decisions have to be made on whether to bring back any of Tre Jones, Jevon Carter and Talen Horton-Tucker.

It’s possible the Bulls see Demin as more of a long-term prospect. Having the likes of Giddey and White in place would then allow for Demin to develop without too much pressure.

Of course, the other side of the coin would be the best way to develop him would be to maximize his opportunities for playing time.

This is the tricky part with Chicago, a franchise which has struggled for many years to choose a definitive path between rebuilding and competing.