Chicago is reluctant to give Josh Giddey a deal worth over $20 million per season

Ahead of the 2025-26 season, four players are restricted free agents who have yet to sign a deal. One is Chicago’s PG, Josh Giddey. The 2024-25 season was his first year with the Bulls.

He was impressive for Chicago, especially in the second half of the season. Despite taking his game to the next level with the Bulls, the two sides remain far apart in contract negotiations. Recently, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that the Chicago Bulls are reluctant to offer a deal worth over $20 million in annual average value. Giddey is seeking a contract worth $30 million per season. Will the two parties reach an agreement this offseason?

Will Josh Giddey sign a long-term deal with the Bulls?

Bulls Anchored To $20M Per Year For Josh Giddey https://t.co/Fmd8gbUYU1 — RealGM (@RealGM) August 10, 2025

With the sixth pick in the 2021 NBA draft, the Thunder selected Josh Giddey out of Australia. Giddey spent the first three seasons of his career with Oklahoma City. He started all 210 regular-season games he played for the Thunder. It was in the 2023-24 postseason that Giddey started to come off the bench for OKC. During the 2024 offseason, the Thunder traded Giddey to the Bulls in exchange for Alex Caruso.

During his first season with the Bulls, Josh Giddey played in 70 games and made 69 starts. He averaged 14.6 points along with a career-high 8.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game. Despite arguably his most productive season in the NBA, the Bulls and Giddey are far apart in contract talks.

The Bulls offered Josh Giddey a 4-year, $80M deal, per @JakeLFischer pic.twitter.com/XdYDovD3K5 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 10, 2025

Giddey is asking for a deal worth $30 million per season. However, the Bulls remain locked in on a deal that is $20 million per season or fewer. As a restricted free agent, Giddey doesn’t have much leverage against Chicago. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Chicago offered Giddey a four-year, $80 million deal. That’s right, at their $20 million cap.

There are teams this offseason with interest in Giddey, but only one team has enough cap space to make him a legitimate offer. That would be the Brooklyn Nets. After they just drafted a PG at 8th in the 2025 NBA draft, chances are they have no interest in Giddey. In the past, the Bulls have remained firm in negotiations with younger players. Lauri Markkenan had his contract dragged out into late August. Eventually, he was traded by the Bulls. Can Chicago get a long-term deal done with Josh Giddey ahead of 2025-26?